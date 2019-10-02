|
|
|
Joanne Snyder Knight, 84, completed her earthly journey September 29, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Services will be at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St, Olive Branch, MS on Saturday, October 5. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with the Memorial Service following at 2 p.m.
Predeceased by dedicated parents Myrtle and Dewey Snyder and sister Betty Elam. She leaves her sister Janice Foster, her niece, and caregiver Amy Braden among other numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins, and her beloved husband of 55 years John Knight.
Her quiet confidence in Jesus Christ fueled a keen intelligence, a strong work ethic, and her warm generous spirit which endeared her to family and friends; having birthed no children of her own, her love and nurturing instincts blessed everyone she met.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 2, 2019