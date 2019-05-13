|
Jodi Lee Rodriguez, age 45, of Atoka, Tennessee passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Jodi was born October 27, 1973, to Wayne and Barbara Schneider.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Nicolas "TJ" Rodriguez, her children Kole and Mason Rodriguez, her siblings Kelly Eastwood (Neil) and Greg Schneider (Mahala).
Jodi was a devoted football mom and boy scout leader. She enjoyed spending times with family, friends and her pets. Jodi was a dedicated employee to BPI for over 20 years.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 13, 2019
