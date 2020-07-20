Or Copy this URL to Share

1978 – 2020



Jody Russell Ferrell, age 41, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Karen Ferrell, departed this life Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020 at his residence.



Jody was born July 19, 1978 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Donald and Patricia Ferrell. He graduated from Frayser Academy Christian School in 1997 and was employed with Mid-South Flooring in Memphis before retiring in January of this year for health reasons. Jody loved coaching youth baseball, golfing, watching sports and special times with his family.

Jody is survived by his wife who he married October 2, 2004, Karen Wheeler Ferrell of Oakland, TN; two sons, Naval Petty Officer 3rd Class E4 Daniel Ferrell of Norfolk, VA and Kaleb Ferrell of Oakland, TN; and his brother, Paul Ferrell and his wife, Lisa of Oakland, TN.



Funeral Services for Jody will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Personal remarks will be given by Daniel Green. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Jody will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chad Gray, James Abel, James Rogers, Ron Adkins, Adam Wheeler and Brandon McKeown. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Ferrell and Larry Wheeler.



The family requests that memorials be directed to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University Hospital. Please make checks payable to "Tisch Brain Tumor Center" and mail to The Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC 3624, Durham, NC 27710.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.



