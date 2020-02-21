|
Joe Allen, age 89, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of the late Mae Henri Tice Allen, departed this life Thursday evening, February 20, 2020 at his residence.
Joe was born October 4, 1930 in Moscow, Tennessee, the son of the late Herbert D. Allen and O'dera Holmes Allen. He was married June 29, 1951 to the former Mae Henri Tice and they were members of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow. Joe was a lifelong resident of Moscow and enjoyed farming, quail hunting, playing Rook, loving on his grandchildren, family time and special times with his brothers.
Mr. Allen is survived by three daughters, Dale Crisp (John) of Moscow, TN, Jo Ann Allen of Moscow, TN, Bobbie Allen of Moscow, TN; his son, Charlie "Bo" Allen of Moscow, TN; three brothers, Herbert Allen of Moscow, TN, Jake Allen of Moscow, TN, Richard Allen of Moscow, TN; four grandchildren, Rebecca Anderson (Andy), Greg Bryan (Jeannie), Nick Crisp, Joe Crisp (Casey); four great-grandchildren, Wesley Anderson (Kaitlyn), Colton Anderson (Christina), Carli Crisp, Holden Crisp; and his great-great-grandson, Gentry Wayne Anderson.
Funeral Services for Mr. Allen will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Moscow with Bro. David Parlow, pastor of the church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Allen will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be William Allen, Bubba Allen, Barney Allen, Jonathan Allen, David Morrison, Donnie Henry, Bill McClure, Jr. and Ricky "Bull" Ward. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Hamric, Robert Hall, J.T. Stamper, James McClure, Herbert Allen, Richard Allen, Jake Allen and Roy Owens.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1980 Oak Grove Drive, Moscow, TN 38057 or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 21, 2020