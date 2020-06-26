Joe Edward Kirk, 90, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the MS State Veteran's Home in Oxford, Ms. He was born to the late Joe Alexander and Lena K. Kirk on May 24, 1930.



Joe Edd was an Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. In his younger years, he loved to hunt and spend time outdoors. He enjoyed bluegrass music and spending time with his family.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Larry Kirk, and two brothers, Donald Kirk and Clifford Kirk.



Joe Edd is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Elizabeth Kirk; five children, Lynn Gray, Joe Edward, Kay Curtis (Tom), Lisa Hanks, Teresa Kirk, and 6 sisters, Sarah Looney, Mary Elizabeth Johnson, Sadie Allison (Alvin), Annie Marie Allison (Billy Joe), Ruby West (Bill), and Mary Jo Cupples. He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Trina Daugherty (Gary), David Gray (Sally), Haley Hanks, Nick Hanks, Drew Kirk, and one great-granddaughter, Isabella Daugherty.



A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Center Hill Cemetery, 8830 Center Hill Rd. Olive Branch, MS 38654.

