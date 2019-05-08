Services Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 North Germantown Parkway Bartlett , TN 38133 (901) 388-5135 Resources More Obituaries for John Meihofer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Ambrose Meihofer

Obituary Flowers John Ambrose Meihofer

Missouri born, Tennessee raised father of four, Poppi of four. Inappropriate at times, but a whole lot of fun… John Ambrose Meihofer, 57, peacefully passed away in his sleep on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Born in St. Louis Missouri, he was the son of John and Betty Meihofer.



John is an alumnus of Christian Brothers High School and attended college at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he made many memories with life-long friends. He was the Senior Account Manager at Imperial Security in Memphis, Tennessee.



John enjoyed life by living each moment to its fullest, had a huge heart, and loved being the reason people laughed. Some of his favorite places were The Great Smoky Mountains, Sheffield's Antique Mall, and South Carolina.



He is survived by four children, Amber Meihofer, Whitney Sage, John Houston Meihofer, and Graham Meihofer. He was "Poppi" to four adoring grandchildren. He also leaves behind two sisters, one brother; and many other family & friends.



To his kids, he will always be "Iron Man" due to his role as protector and strength in their lives.



A memorial Mass will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church on Monday, May 13th at 1:00 pm with a Celebration of Life Reception immediately following in the Clunan Center. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries