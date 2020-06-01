John Braden Hunter, JR, 84, passed away in Memphis, TN on May 27, 2020.



John was born in Memphis, TN on January 7, 1936, and met his Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday night, May 27, 2020. John graduated from South Side High School, June 1954.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Norma Baker Hunter, daughter, Susan Gnuschke (Dr. John Gnuschke) and babies, Savannah, Westley, and Bizzy, and son, Brian J Hunter of Memphis, TN.



He brought athletic honors to his school and was offered athletic scholarships from many colleges throughout the south. He signed with a University of Florida on a football scholarship. Summer of 1955 he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals and played one year with the Farm League. He and Norma, his wife, were high school sweethearts and married September 1954 and moved to Chicago. John was employed at the Board of Trade and received his B.S. Degree in Economics and Finance from Loyola University in Chicago. He then started his career with the Armour Food Company and worked there several years before returning to Memphis. In Memphis, he joined Cita Geigy Pharma Company of New York and was with them for the next 30 years receiving awards for Outstanding Salesman of the year several times.



John dearly loved his wife and children and left many sweet and cherished memories of wonderful vacations, holiday celebrations, and gifts of love. He was a member of First Evangelical Church and taught 6th-grade boys Sunday school class for several years.

He regularly attended "Amen" Bible Class at Second Presbyterian Church for many years. John was friendly, outgoing and never met a stranger.



Visitation for Mr. Hunter will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 with services following at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home East on Whitten Rd., 901-382-1000.



His family request in lieu of flowers, that any memorial donations in his name be given to the Amen Bible Class at Second Presbyterian Church, 4055 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111, 901-454-0034.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store