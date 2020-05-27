John Burl Barnett Jr., age 88, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020. John was born November 26, 1931 in Marked Tree, AR to the late John Burl Barnett, Sr. and Mary Marvel Barnett.
He was retired with the U. S. Air Force, the U. S. Federal Service and was a member of Collierville First Baptist Church.
Mr. Barnett is survived by his wife; Maryellen Henderson Barnett, sons; John Burl Barnett, III (Stephanie), Gregory Wade Barnett (Margaret), Billy Don Barnett (Amy Jo), sister; Barbara Ann Whitmire, brothers; Billy Kenneth Barnett, Bobby Joe Barnett, eight grandchildren; Natalie Truelove, Justin Barnett, William John Barnett, Meagan Cook, Mia McLain Barnett, Madison Cedars, Gregory Wade Barnett, Jr., Shanda South and twelve great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters; Mildred Louise Young, Mae Jeanette Young and Jimmye Inez Brotbeck.
A graveside service for John will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 1:15 PM to 1:35 PM in the Rotunda at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill - Irene Rd, Memphis, TN 38125.
Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 27, 2020.