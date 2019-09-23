|
|
|
John C. Hume, 88, of Memphis, passed away at his home on Friday, September 21, 2019. He graduated from Tech High School in 1948, served in the U.S. Air Force, and retired from AT&T after 37 years of service. He especially enjoyed the "Forever Young" military meetings.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Marcus L. Hume and Annie Mae Hume, and three brothers, Mark Hume, Tommy Hume, and Larry Hume.
Mr. Hume is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Pat Hume, two children, Kathryn Hume Weirich (Tim) and John S. Hume, four beloved grandchildren, Wesley Weirich, Wilson Weirich, Lucy Weirich, and Lainey Weirich.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 25 from one o'clock in the afternoon until the time of the funeral service at two-thirty in the afternoon at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The committal service will immediately follow.
The family asks that memorial contributions to be made in Mr. Hume's name to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 23, 2019