John Clay Bumpers Jr.


1936 - 2019
John Clay Bumpers Jr. Obituary
John Clay Bumpers, Jr., 56, died unexpectantly on December 9, 2019, at his home. He was born on May 1, 1963, in Memphis, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Clay Bumpers and Patricia Jones Bumpers of Memphis, TN.

Clay graduated from Germantown High School, Class of 1981. He attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Clay received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Memphis. For 33 years, Clay was a loyal employee of MCR Safety of Collierville, TN.

He is survived by a sister, Pamala Bumpers Hale, her husband David Hale and their children, Jordan Ann Hale of Rogers, AR, and J.T. Hale of Dallas, TX.

Clay loved his family, friends, the Razorbacks, and spending time traveling and at the lake.

A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019. The service will follow a time of visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis, TN.

Those who wish to remember Clay in a special way can choose to donate to either of Memphis, TN, or Fellowship Bible Church of Northwest, AR.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 12, 2019
