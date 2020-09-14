John Colin Chalmers, of Covington, Tennessee, went home to be with his Lord on September 10, 2020.



John was born October 15, 1935 on The Isle of Pines, Cuba. He was the fourth son of Jack and Gertrude Chalmers. At the age of 16, he came to the United States to go to school at the University of Houston and Berea College. He was very proud of his American citizenship. He spent four years in the National Guard and received an honorable discharge. He worked as a manager at Caterpillar, Inc and retired after 41 years of employment. John moved to Covington, Tennessee from Houston, Texas in 2015.



He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Chalmers of 15 years. He is also survived by one son, Tom Chalmers of Jarrell, Texas and daughter, Cherie Newton of Houston; and step-children, Trish Harrington of Crown Point Indiana and Mike Slack of Indianapolis, Indiana. He was a proud to have 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He enjoyed carpentry, bird watching, gardening, and watching the Houston Astros with his loving wife.



Services will held at First Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., in Covington. He will be laid to rest in Houston, Texas.



He was a kind wonderful father and husband and will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

