John David Hughes, age 50, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Memphis. After graduating from Germantown High School he played basketball (on scholarship) for Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Mo. before returning to attend the University of Memphis. Following college, he trained to become an HVAC technician and worked for Sears in that role for years before establishing his own business, Big John's Services. John had a witty sense of humor, a passion for music, was very active within various Memphis Cotton Carnival-related organizations and spent every day striving to bring laughter and joy to those around him.
John is survived by his wife, Marian Badger Hughes; his parents, Sue Hughes of Germantown and Doug Hughes (Saundra) of Memphis; a brother, Stephen Hughes (Karen) of Memphis; a sister, Susan Shoun of Spring Hill, Tenn.; an adopted sister, Elizabeth Juarez (Ricardo) of Jacksonville, Ark.; business associate Charles Eaves; four nieces, six nephews, many extended family members and countless friends.
Plans for a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 2, 2020