Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100

Obituary Flowers John David Purcell passed away peacefully in Memphis, Tennessee on June 7 at the age of 69.



John is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Cynthia and their three outstanding children, his daughter Jennifer, son Andrew and his wife Michele, Christopher, his wife Melissa, and their daughter, Sydney. He is also survived by his sister Elizabeth Ann Purcell, brother Tom Purcell and sister Barbara Wiley.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mary Jo Cohen.



John was born in Murphysboro, Illinois to John Thomas and Wilma Wanstreet Purcell. John proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Memphis State University with a degree in business. He was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and lived in Memphis for over 30 years.



A gathering of Friends and Family is scheduled Monday, June 10, 2019, from 9:00 Am until 11:00 AM, immediately followed by a funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made in memory of John Purcell to Angel Program for Autistic Children at Holy Rosary School, 4841 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38117 or Methodist Hospice, 1211 Union Avenue Suite 450 Memphis, TN 38104.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Purcell family. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 10, 2019