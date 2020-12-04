went home to be with his Savior, December 2, 2020. He was born in Dyersburg, TN on August 24, 1935 to William Quintard Glass and Ann Whitson and grew up in Newbern, TN. John graduated from The Baylor School in Chattanooga. Vanderbilt was the beginning of his college career, graduating from the University of Mississippi with a BS and MBA. While at Ole Miss John was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity.John had a long career in the banking industry as a trust officer, working for Union Planters Bank and retiring from First Tennessee Bank. While at Union Planters he received his law degree from the Memphis State Law School.After retiring from First Tennessee Bank, John worked for the Regions Bank trust department, leaving there to go into the wealth management business, Sentry LLC, with Joe Morrison. He retired from Sentry in 2017 at the age of 82.John was an avid Ole Miss sports fan, attending football, basketball, and baseball games regularly until the last few years. He was a member of the University Club, the East Memphis Rotary Club, past member of the Methodist Healthcare Foundation Board, and Second Presbyterian Church. John was a collector of southern art and generously donated many of the art works to Methodist Healthcare -Germantown.John was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ann Glass, and his identical twin brother, William Quintard Glass. He leaves his son, Haskins Glass; his nephew, William (Meg) Glass; two great nephews, Spencer Glass and Perry Brasfield; his former wife, Dotsie Graham; his niece, Elizabeth Glass Henderson of Dallas Texas; and his cousin, Rene Ridens Hutcherson of Marco Island, Florida.The family would like to thank Geraldine Tate and Carolyn Scales for their loving and kind care of John over the last few years.