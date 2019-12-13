Home

Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation
6000 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 685-0723
John E. Beam Jr.


1946 - 2019
John E. Beam Jr. Obituary
With saddened hearts, John E. Beam Jr., age 72, has been lifted into the arms of our Savior, December 9, 2019, St. Francis Hospital, Memphis TN. Born December 18, 1946. He was a strong man during his struggles from a stroke.

He served in the US Army in the '60s. He was employed by KTG USA as a millwright. John was also a creative jeweler. He owned a jewelry business; Beam Fine Jewelry & Gifts, which was his passion. John never met a stranger and was loved by many.

He is survived by Brinda, wife; John, son, Deanna; Michelle, daughter; Richard, brother, Helen; Donnie, son; Karen, daughter; grandchildren, Clare, Hunter, Cole and Katie.

Memorial and laid to rest will be held at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Memphis, TN 38125 on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 2:00 PM. Heritage Funeral Home of Memphis, TN will be performing the services.

Flowers may be sent to the cemetery.

Fly High
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 13, 2019
