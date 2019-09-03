|
|
|
John E. "Jack" Sullivan
Jack passed away Friday afternoon after a brief illness. He was a native Memphian, born June 11, 1926, and was a resident of Memphis his entire life. He is the son of Frank A. and Doris A. Sullivan. He was married to Boots (A. C. Anderson) for close to 62 years.
Jack was a graduate of Sacred Heart elementary school (where he was an alter boy and a Boy Scout) and a proud graduate of CBC (now CBHS), Class of '44, where he is also a member of the Hall of Fame. He is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (Kings Point) and served in the Navy during World War II, achieving the rank of Lieutenant (J.G.). He also attended the University of Illinois branch in Galesburg, IL where he met and married Boots in 1949.
Jack and Boots settled immediately in Memphis. While a professional engineer by education and training, Jack spent over 45 years in the insurance business, the vast majority of that time with State Farm. He was one of the earliest and longest-tenured State Farm agents in Memphis. Also during his business career, he joined with his brother Al and five local businessmen to found a successful local business known as Seven Oaks. Also during their pre- and early retirement years, Jack and Boots enjoyed travel, usually cruises and trips to Europe. Their annual ski trip to Colorado was a favorite of theirs.
Jack had a keen interest in the education and careers of his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his children John (Susie), Tom (Barbara), David (Cheri), and Mary (Mike); grandchildren, Jack III, Frank, Bridget, Patrick, Mary Kathleen (Charlie Scott), Emily, Maureen (Aaron Dwyer), Elizabeth, Megan, Matthew, Michael (Sarah), and Catherine Anne (Ryan Carroll); Great grandchildren Harper (Jack III), Weston (Frank), Emma, Caroline and Henry (Mary Kathleen), and Abby and Eva (Michael). Jack is also survived by his cousin Beverly Landrigan and nephew Tim Sullivan.
Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, September 4, with rosary at 7 at Canale Funeral Directors. The funeral Mass will be at 10 AM on Thursday, September 5 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be sent to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia Congregation in Nashville, or Christian Brother High School or University.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 3, 2019