John Earl McBryde, 77, of Crested Butte, Colorado, died June 20, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in New Albany, Mississippi, John grew up in Memphis, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Central High School and attended the University of Memphis.
John was predeceased by his wife Sue McBryde, of Crested Butte, Colorado; by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard McBryde, Sr, of Memphis; and his sister, Mrs. Betty Brady, of Monticello, Georgia.
He is survived by his son, Alan McBryde and his daughter, Pamela McBryde, both of Dallas, Texas; his brother, Richard McBryde and family of Memphis; his sister, Mrs. Charlotte Cooper and family of Memphis;
his brother-in-law, Dr. Tom Brady and family
of Monticello, Georgia; 3 aunts: Mrs. Ann Cross, Mrs. Hermie Moore, and Mrs. Olgie Moffitt; 1 uncle, Mr. John "Bud" Moffitt; and 20 first cousins.
John owned and operated the Paint Store of Crested Butte for several years.
John's body was donated to medical research.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis, Tennessee; to Guide Dogs for the Blind; or to a charity of your choice
.
We are grateful to all of John's friends in Colorado, who have been so kind and helpful during John's illness.