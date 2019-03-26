Resources More Obituaries for John May Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Reverend John F. "Jack" May

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Reverend John F. "Jack" May died on March 25, 2019 at Baptist Hospital of Memphis at the age of 89.



Bro. Jack was born on September 20, 1929, to John & Eva May, the oldest of eleven children. He joined the United States Army, spending most of his time serving in Japan. Returning to the states he was a graduate of Millsaps College, Jackson, MS, and the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, New Orleans, LA. He pastored many churches including Antioch Baptist Church, Tickfaw, LA; First Baptist Church, Ripley, TN; and in Memphis Speedway Terrace Baptist Church, Broadmoor Baptist Church (for 18.5 years), Whitten Memorial Baptist Church, Colonial Baptist Church and Ridgeway Baptist where he was Pastor Emeritus. He served as President of the Executive Board for the Tennessee Baptist Convention in Nashville and also President of the Tennessee Baptist Convention for one year. Bro. Jack received an honorary Doctorate of Divinity from Union University in 1986. He was a loving husband, dad, granddad, and great-granddad but most of all he loved the Lord with all his heart.



Along with his parents, Jack was also preceded in death by his brothers John R., Reggie, Joe, Cecil and Charles May; and grandson Jordan Pate.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years Erlene Broom May; daughter Lisa Carole Pate of Memphis; son Daryl F. May of Memphis; sisters Bettye Crawley, Emma Dufrene and Janice Foster; brothers James C. May and David May; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Family and friends will gather at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue on Friday March 29, 2019, from 5:00p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at Ridgeway Baptist Church, 2500 Ridgeway Blvd. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m. with gathering time prior to the funeral beginning at 11:00 a.m. Dr. Jim Henry and Dr. Ashley Ray will co-officiate the service.



Memorials in Rev. May's honor may be offered to the Debt retirement fund of Ridgeway Baptist Church, Tennessee Baptist Children's Home, or the Memphis Union Mission.



