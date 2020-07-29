Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born on May 20, 1938 in Charleston, WV to Oscar Lee Given and Ellen Louise King Given. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, WV and attended college at Morris Harvey College in Charleston, WV.



In addition to his success as a businessman which included more than 40 years with Shoney's Restaurants as an officer and an owner. Frank was an avid golfer and an accomplished horseman. Despite his declining health he remained committed to his family and friends. He always displayed fierce independence and toughness until the end.



He is survived by his wife Bonnie Given of the home. His sons John Franklin (Cynthia) Given II of Argyle, TX, Christopher Lee (Stephanie) Given of McKinney, TX, Kayl Garrison Given and Andrea Bashaw and daughter, Kindee Shon Given of Collierville, TN. He is also survived by his thirteen grandchildren; Caroline, Trystan, Emily, Victoria, Jack Henry, Gracie, Oscar, Ashlyn, Scarlett, Hayden, Sterling, Falyn, and Swayze. As well as his brother Bobby (Glenna) Given and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jimmy Given and sister Linda Given.



A service will be held at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 West Poplar Ave., Collierville, TN on Saturday, August 1, 2020, a 1:00pm visitation and 2:00pm service.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Frank Given to St. Jude, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Forms are available online at



