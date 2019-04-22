Resources More Obituaries for John Turner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Frederic Turner

John F. Turner, age 74, of Memphis, Tennessee died on Thursday, April 18, 2019, of prostate cancer. He was born in Washington, D.C., May 29, 1944, to Robert Chapman Turner and Sue Thomas Turner. John was raised as a Quaker in The Alfred Friend's Meeting in Alfred, NY. He attended The George School in Newtown, Pennsylvania and graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin.



John served in the American Friends Service Committee as a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War. His lifetime profession was to design and build custom cabinetry. In addition to his family, John was passionate about train modeling, cooking and traveling.



John is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Brier Smith Turner; children, John Thomas Turner and Brier Turner Eveland (Rob); siblings, Rosalind Zuses (Howard), Robert Turner (Kerstyn Porsch) and many devoted in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Memorial Contributions may be made in John's memory to Alfred Ceramic Art Museum at Alfred University, 1 Saxon Drive, Alfred, NY, 14802, [email protected] . (607)871-2421.