John (Jack) Frederick Seubert

October 8, 1949 to September 25, 2020



Jack Seubert was larger than life, and his indomitable, inquisitive and loving spirit continues within everyone who knew him. Jack had an untold number of friends, he was a natural leader and teacher and, most of all, he was a gentle and devoted husband to his beloved wife Tricia.



Jack was born October 8, 1949 to Frederick John and Mary Louise Bill Seubert in Cleveland OH. There were many moves in Jack's younger years: to Ithaca, NY; Berkeley, CA; Eugene, OR; and, Seoul, South Korea; until the family settled in Eugene.



Jack was the eldest of the Lucky Seven siblings. His sisters are Kathy, Nancy, and Phyllis. His brothers are Chris, Norman, and Dan. Jack considered himself an Oregonian, even after living in Memphis since 1974.



When Jack was around five years old, his father took him to the airport to watch the airplanes. A pilot taxiing up to the gate spotted Jack watching him through the window. After he stopped the plane, the pilot saluted Jack. From that moment, Jack knew he wanted to be a pilot.



As a teenager, Jack earned enough money for flying lessons by taking jobs on construction sites as a bulldozer operator, and using a farm tractor to mow and bale hay. Jack earned his private pilot's license on his 16th birthday and started on his way to his dream job and career. After high school, he attended the University of Oregon, earning his Bachelor of Arts in business and personnel administration. Jack was an instructor and pilot for Mackenzie Flying Service in Eugene and continued earning his licenses along the way.



Jack left Oregon in March, 1973 to work for a new company called Federal Express. He joined the company to teach upcoming pilots in ground school. He also continued his education and achieved more pilot ratings from flying increasingly larger airplanes: starting with the twin-engine Cessna 310 that he flew Fred Smith in, Jack next flew the Dassault Falcon, which was the beginning of the FedEX fleet, followed by the first Boeing 727 purchased for the fleet, then the DC-10, and lastly, the massive MD-11. Jack also trained pilots on the ground and in the air through the training and standards departments, and was the FedEx FAA Designee while working in those departments. Jack retired from FedEx in November, 2009.



Jack was a private plane owner: first, with a Beechcraft Baron BE-58 (N8088R) and then with a Beechcraft Bonanza BE-36 (N3802X). Jack flew with his wife across the lower 48 states - usually to see family and friends, but also on other trips for adventure and fun.



Jack was awarded the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for 50 years of safe flying in August 2019. He was an AOPA member for 50 years.



There was another great drive in Jack's life: music, especially choral singing. Jack's deep, rich voice was often raised in song because he loved singing! He would get up for work in the middle of the night and start singing. He sang on the tractor, as a backup singer for The Archies, with the Eugene Glee Club, in the Memphis Opera Chorus, with the Memphis Vocal Arts Ensemble, and with the Memphis Symphony Chorus. He also sang in church choirs. After he retired from FedEx, Jack took piano lessons from Samuel Sidhom to further his learning of music.



Jack was a supporter of The Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Symphony Chorus. He served on the boards of the Memphis Vocal Arts Ensemble, Memphis Symphony Chorus, and Neshoba Unitarian Universalist Church.



In the area of love, Jack would always say he was so lucky to have Tricia as his wife. Tricia's reply was that she was the lucky one to have Jack's love. Their love was true and steadfast and it never wavered in almost 31 years of marriage. Jack loved and spoiled Tricia with all his heart.



Jack's last challenge in life was how to live with the increasing debilitation brought on by Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig's disease. True to Jack's even-tempered and pragmatic nature that made him such a great pilot, Jack remained in charge of his life, facing the ravages of ALS with dignity, grace and generosity; never complaining while continuing to teach people about ALS. In this light, Jack donated his body to medical research so he could teach upcoming medical professionals about the effects of ALS.



Jack is sorely missed. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Mary Louise Seubert. He leaves behind these family members: his wife Tricia Heatherly Seubert; his three sisters, Kathy Seubert of Salem OR, Nancy Seubert (Sharon McNeil) of Monroe MI, and Phyllis Seubert Knight of Brighton, East Victoria Australia; his three brothers, Chris (Stephanie) Seubert of Eugene OR, Norman (Quennie) Seubert of Vancouver WA, and Dan (Michele) Seubert of Palo Alto CA; brother-in-law Scott (Pam) Heatherly; nieces and nephews, Amy Knight, Zoe Knight, Christopher (Lindsey) Seubert, Jessica (Paden) Seubert West, Jackson Seubert, Hannah Seubert, Emmett Seubert, Malcolm Seubert, Meika Seubert, Isaac Seubert, Eric Seubert, Emilie (Pablo Junco) Seubert, Christie (Scott) Roland, Jon Heatherly; and great nieces Lila Simmons, Addy Seubert, Aubrey Seubert, Ally Roland and Carly Roland.



The family would like to thank the aides from Attendant Care Services, the dedicated and compassionate staff of Crossroads Hospice, the support of the Wesley Neurology Clinic, the members of Neshoba Unitarian Universalist Church, and friends Daniel Gates, spouses Kathy Deshpande and Jon Katze, Linda Murley, Kathy Seubert, Chip Jermyn, Melanie and Tom Bremer, Bill Siler, and Dennis King, who worked together to provide Jack and Tricia with the love, nourishment and strength to face another day.



A memorial service celebrating Jack's life will be held when it is safe to gather again in community.



Memorial donations may be made to:



Memphis Symphony Endowment Fund

610 Goodman Street

Memphis TN 38111



Neshoba UU Church Endowment Fund

7350 Raleigh-LaGrange

Cordova TN 38018



ALS TN Chapter

P O Box 40244

Nashville TN 37204-0244



