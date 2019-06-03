Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for John Bell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Harold Bell

1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers John Harold Bell, age 84, while surrounded by his family, passed from this life on May 31, 2019.



John was born on January 27, 1935, in Memphis, Tennessee to Robert and Jessie Bell. He was the 5th of six children. He started working at a young age as a paper boy and a yard cutter. He developed a love for cars and bought his first car at age 16 when he could legally drive, but he was well experienced before then.



In 1957, at the age of 22, John enlisted in the US Navy and served four years, mostly on the USS Rochester in the Pacific. Immediately after an honorable discharge in 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary Blackwood. They were happily married for 58 years. He worked his entire career at Western Electric and AT&T Technologies as a telephone equipment installer.



John and Rosemary had two sons, Allen (Marie) and Harold (Michele). John and Rosemary were blessed with 5 grandchildren: Brandon Bell (Kailan), Megan Joines (Chad), Connor Bell (Audrey), Rebecca Bell, and Kayla Bell. They were also blessed with one great-grand-daughter: Bonnie Bell.



John was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Jessie, and his brothers Bobby, Dan, and Bill.



John is survived by two sisters: Jeanette Lenahan and Ann Brown (Charles).



John was called by five names: his family called him Sonny, his co-workers called him Johnny, most others called him John, his children called him Dad, and his grandchildren called him Pop.



After John retired in 1991, he enjoyed wood-working and made quite a few masterpieces, most of which were given away as gifts. He was talented in many areas and gave of himself always. He was actively involved in Boy Scouts with his sons and was the scout leader for many years.



He loved camping, swimming, and just about anything outdoors. He loved the church and donated a lot of time behind the scenes. He was a member of Germantown Church of Christ and a resident of Kirby Pines Retirement Community and had many friends.



Friends and Family will gather Monday, June 3, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and a celebration of life service for John will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10:00 am. All services will be held at Memphis Funeral Home Poplar Chapel, 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.



Friends and Family will gather Monday, June 3, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and a celebration of life service for John will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10:00 am. All services will be held at Memphis Funeral Home Poplar Chapel, 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Bell family.