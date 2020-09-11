, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 surrounded by his family.John was born on September 19, 1938 to the late Louis and Margaret VanderHook in New Jersey. John served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He was an avid reader and enjoyed Science Fiction. John also was a Computer Engineer Technician and did that for many years. He loved spending time at the beach. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dennis VanderHook.Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Peggye VanderHook; two children, Jon Mark VanderHook (Tammy) and Timothy Joe VanderHook (Mollie); two brothers, Joe Perotti (Eva) and Louis "Butch" VanderHook. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great great grandaughter on the way.