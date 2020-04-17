|
John Jeffery Whitehead of Memphis passed away at home on April 12, 2020.
Jeff spent much of his career in sales working in the materials handling equipment industry. Outside of work, Jeff greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved to make them laugh. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, something he never lost even during the most difficult of times. He also remained a strong fighter throughout those times.
Jeff spent several years involved with the boy scouts and enjoyed a few years of coaching peewee football with GYAA. He met many wonderful lifelong friends throughout these years of involvement. Jeff had a particular place in his heart for and enjoyed participating in the annual Polar Bear Plunge. He also loved sports, especially his Memphis Tigers. Additionally, Jeff was known for his great love of food. He enjoyed planning the meals/desserts he and others were going to eat; lately, while lying in a hospital bed unable to do so.
Jeff dearly loved his family and was especially proud of his son, Sean. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Inez and John Whitehead. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 33 years, Tracey Whitehead; son, Sean Whitehead; sister, Lisa Young; nephew, Brennen Young; aunt Alice Milem, uncle, Frank Whitehead; brother-in-law, Bart Hill; many cousins and dear friends, and his cherished dog Tucker.
The family will be holding a memorial service at a later date, with details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jeff's name to of Tennessee.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 17, 2020