John Joseph Casey, "Jack", 79, of Hernando, MS passed away June 25, 2020, at the Germantown Memorial hospital. He was born to Frank Leslie and Frances Lyons Casey of Memphis TN.



He attended Blessed Sacrament School and graduated from Memphis Catholic High School.



He worked at A Schwabs on Beale street. He was a member of the US Army. He owned and ran an antique shop "Wigglebottoms" with his cousin Jimmy Lyons. He was employed at John Weaver's Cotton company, National Life Insurance Company, Pepsico, and FedEx. He was honored to win Presidents Club twice for his tireless Sales efforts. He loved his job and his work team. He enjoyed making breakfast and serving his co-workers. He retired at the age of 75 years.



As a young man, Jack volunteered his time at the Gaisman Sports League coaching Football, Basketball, and Baseball. He supported and was a member of the WKNO radio station.



He attended St Peter church, volunteered, and was a member of the Dominican laity.



He enjoyed being Santa's helper and handing out gifts to the children of St. Jude's hospital.



He loved his community of Hernando, MS, volunteering his time at the A Fair lining up the musical entertainment. He was a member of the Book Club, the Optimist Club, whose mission statement is "By providing Hope and Positive Vision. Optimists bring out the best in kids."



He is survived by two daughters and their husbands Cynthia and Chuck Halford of Arlington TN Margie Moccia and Gary Dungan of Enid MS. Three granddaughters Lauren and Luke Nguyen, Ashley Halford, and Hailey Moccia of Austin Texas. 1 great-granddaughter Bowie Mae Nguyen. Nephew Bill Casey and niece Maria Casey. Jack was predeceased by his son Bryan Casey.



A memorial Funeral Service is being said in his honor at St. Peter's Church on Adams on Wednesday, July 15th at 6 PM.

