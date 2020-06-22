John "Jack" L. Overby was born February 6, 1939, and passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020.



Jack is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Hicks Overby; his son, Russell (Amy) Overby, his daughters, Elizabeth (Rickey) Collins and Catherine (Shad) Tankersley, his prized grandchildren Lauren, Hunter, Morgan, Meaghan, Megan, Kayden, John,

and Luke and great-grandchildren Blayne and Piper.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Williams E. Overby, Sr, and Annie Sue Covington Overby, and brother,

William E Overby, Jr.



Jack's life was characterized by family, cooking, love for trains, church and just having fun. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always looking forward to the next time he got to see them. He would even bake cookies and drive an hour and a half to drop them off at the door so his grandchild wouldn't go without. He fiercely supported his family and made every effort to attend every possible sporting event, recital, concert, Veteran's Day, and grandparents' day for as long as his knees would allow him. He was a pillar to his family and to his church.



He leaves a legacy of love, kindness, joy, laughter, and stability to all who knew and loved him.

