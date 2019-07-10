

John L. Prudhomme, born November 13, 1923, in Frierson, LA, passed away on July 6, 2019, in Memphis at 95 years of age. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Helen Woodard Prudhomme and his sister, Elaine. Survivors include daughter Linda Prudhomme Roper and son Mark and his wife, Kay; grandchildren Brooke Prudhomme, Laura Prudhomme (Cam Caldwell), and Ben Prudhomme (Mollie); great-grandchildren Jack and Lucas Prudhomme, Leo Graber, and Hardy Caldwell. John is also survived by his brother Gerald, and sister Janice Droddy.



A life-long Catholic, he was active in the Knights of Columbus, rising through the ranks to receive every distinction and award possible and was instrumental, along with a small group, in the founding of the council at St. Paul Catholic Church in 1961. One of the greatest honors ever bestowed upon him was the dedication of the John L. Prudhomme Knights of Columbus Hall.

He proudly served in the United States Army during WWII and retired from the FAA after a long and illustrious career.



He was beloved by many and was well known for his generosity to his children, grandchildren, and his church. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.



Published in The Daily Memphian on July 10, 2019