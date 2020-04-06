|
John Matthew Ghio, 83, died at home, peacefully in his sleep on April 1.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Libby Ann Ghio. He leaves his four children, Matthew Ghio of St. Louis, MO (Laurie); Annmarie Ghio of Bartlett, TN; Jason Ghio of Olive Branch, MS (Amanda); and Lisa O'Brien of Cincinnati, OH (Ryan). He also leaves nine grandchildren, his sister Catherine Loope of Corona, CA (Gary), and his brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves his companion of twenty-three years Beth Williams of Memphis, TN, and her four children and grandchildren.
John was born and raised in Southern California, in the small suburb of Maywood, in Los Angeles County, son of Matteo and Ann Ghio. He graduated from the University of Arizona, studying business administration and chemistry. He served in the United States Naval Reserves. He was hired by US Steel in Parsippany, New Jersey after college, and worked on the east coast for a couple of years. He was transferred to Memphis in 1967, where he met Libby Goldstein. They were married the following year.
During his life, John was active in the St. Ann Catholic school and church community, coaching soccer and volunteering for various organizations. After he retired from W.M. Barr, he became an avid golfer, golfing every Wednesday with his friends. Last July, he played with his son in the Member-Guest at Glen Echo Country Club in St. Louis. They won the Gary Player flight and came in 3rd place overall out of sixty teams. He was an avid reader, and oddly, a lover of hand paintings of clowns that to this day still scare his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling, exercising, cooking, playing Farkel, and spending time with his family and friends.
In 2003, he took much of his extended family to Italy, visiting Rome, Florence, and other towns, as well as Sicily, the Mediterranean island where his mother's family (Colletti) and mother-in-law's family (Cianciola) emigrated from in the early 20th century. He and Beth loved their trips to visit family all over the United States. They also traveled through Europe, where they visited Belgium, Germany, Holland, and Ireland.
He was most famous for his spaghetti sauce, Italian spinach, and garlic bread.
The everyday conversations about current events, family milestones, grandchildren, why his computer wasn't working right, and frantic calls for advice about whatever issue one of his children had at the moment, will be sorely missed.
As his father-in-law, Max Goldstein, might have said: the man was a mensch!
At this time, there will be a private funeral at St. Ann Catholic Church for immediate family only. As soon as restrictions are lifted, the family will plan a "fake funeral" to celebrate John's life with family and friends. In case you're wondering, "fake" events are a Ghio tradition when we all can't be together on the actual date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Ann Catholic School in Bartlett, TN or to , Memphis, TN.
