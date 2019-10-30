|
|
|
John Milton Blakely, of Memphis, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Methodist Hospice Center.
John was born on February 6, 1924, a date that would always elicit a stunned look from the staff at the West Cancer Center during his treatment as recently as July 2019. John was born in Coffeeville, Mississippi to Rufus and Annie Blakely. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1943 to eventually serve his country in both the European and Pacific theater of World War II. While stationed in London, he met the love of his life, Kathleen Chusonis amid the war-torn devastation of the city. They were married May 19,1945 at the Church of the English Martyrs in Tower Hill, London. He returned from the service to his native Mississippi where he and Kathleen had a daughter, Kathy. They moved to Memphis in 1957 where he made his living and raised his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Kathleen and his parents, Rufus and Annie Blakely and siblings, Herbert, LD, Frances, Bertha, Beulah, and Annette. He is survived by siblings Earline Harris and George Blakely. He is also survived by his loving daughter, Kathy Miller (Tommy) and his grandchildren Nicholas (Jenny) and Thomas (Nancy) Miller of Memphis. While he was a grandfather to only two, he was "Grandpa" to countless friends and family throughout his life.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 4th at 2:30 pm at St. Anne Catholic Church on Highland. The family will receive friends from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to or Christian Brothers High School, both institutions he supported throughout his life.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 30, 2019