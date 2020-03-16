|
John was born in Greenville, SC on March 11, 1936. He was the son of the late John E. and Gertie Aiken Osteen, and husband of Carol F. Osteen.
John was a 1954 graduate of Berea High School and a 1958 graduate of Clemson University receiving a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering. He was also in ROTC and served in the U. S. Army and Army Reserves achieving the rank of captain. He was the plant manager with the Singer Company in Pickens SC from 1969 to 1974. In 1974 he came to Memphis to serve as general manager and president of Layne and Bowler. In 1980 he created the international business SABA, Inc. where he remained until retirement in 2009.
John was a devoted Christian and served the Lord in many capacities. Throughout his Christian life, he taught Sunday school, served as deacon and sang in the choir. He was a member of Covenant Baptist Church in Collierville, TN.
John was married to his wife, Carol for 63 years. They have three children together Kathryn Menkel (Dale), John F. Osteen (Lisa) and Teresa Weinman (Chuck). He is survived by 5 granddaughters: Tiffany Roberts, Wesley Dembinski (Jeremy), Rachael Osteen, Leah Babich (Taylor) and Lauren Sheddan (Parker). His granddaughter Anna Menkel predeceased him in 2005. His family also includes seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Gary Osteen (Gail) and Gene Osteen (Sallie) of Greenville, SC. His sister Alice Osteen Burchett passed in 2017.
A memorial celebration of his life service will be announced for a later date.
