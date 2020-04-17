|
Dr. John Paschal Simpson, age 94, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, and husband of Dorothy Hollis Simpson, departed this life Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.
John was born April 26, 1925, in El Dorado, Arkansas, the son of the late Hugh Minor Simpson and Nellie Gray Simpson. He was a graduate of Harding Graduate School in Memphis, Memphis Theological Seminary in Memphis and received his Doctor of Ministry from Louisville Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and was an electrician while in the Navy. Dr. Simpson served as a preacher for seventy years and was a minister at Bartlett Woods Church of Christ for 27 years. He enjoyed carpentry projects, writing, reading and teaching Bible classes.
Dr. Simpson is survived by his wife who he married April 25, 1948, Dorothy Hollis Simpson of Memphis, TN; three daughters, Anita Gilbow of Horn Lake, MS, Janell McCorkle of Memphis, TN and Carolyn Simpson of Horn Lake, MS; seven grandchildren, Kim Bentley, Paul Gilbow, Nicole Mamczur, Michael Gilbow, Dr. Ryan McCorkle, Megan McCorkle-Burks and Sarah Rose French; and thirteen great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Laura Bess Whatley, Addie Ruth Cook and Helen Pepper, and his brother, William Hugh Simpson.
Graveside Services with Military Honors for Dr. Simpson were held at 3 P.M. Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery on Raleigh-LaGrange Road with Derek Williams officiating.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Michael Gilbow, Mike Bentley, Alex Mamczur, Paul Mamczur, Quintin Brousseau and Ronnie Martin. Honorary pallbearers were Paul Gilbow and Dr. Ryan McCorkle.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the Scholarship Fund in Dr. Simpson's name at Harding School of Theology, 1000 Cherry Road, Memphis, TN 38117.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 17, 2020