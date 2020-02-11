|
John Philip Myrick was born January 11, 1938, to B.D. and Rachel Myrick in Jackson, TN. He graduated from Treadwell High School in 1956. He was preceded in death by his wife and teenage sweetheart of 53 years, Billie Jo Clark Myrick and his brother, Terry E. Myrick of Tampa, FL. He leaves behind his daughter, Cindy Myrick-Lyons (Lynda) of Pinehurst, NC; his son, John Philip Myrick, Jr. (Donna) of Eads, TN; two grandchildren, Brandin Lea Stevens (Miles) of Knoxville, TN and John Cody Myrick of Tampa, FL; two great-grandchildren, Deacon Malone and Allie Jo; his sister, Linda Myrick of Lakeland, TN; and his dear companion, Shirley Hudgins.
He retired in 1993 after a 35-year career with the Kellogg's Company where he served in sever capacities in Memphis, Los Angeles, and Battle Creek, MI.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and served as director of the St. Jude Bass Classic in 1977 and as president of the Memphis Bass Club in 1982. He enjoyed making annual trips for several years with many friends to Toledo Bend for fishing and Rifle, Colorado to hunt mule deer and elk. Later in life he enjoyed going on family fishing trips to Golden Meadow, LA with Cindy and Johnny "Red". He and Shirley enjoyed traveling and spending time together making homemade wine. He also enjoyed working in his garden and canning vegetables with Billie Jo and Cindy.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 15th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 11, 2020