John Richard Stoots, 75, passed away on July 1, 2020. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle, woodworking, and playing bass guitar. Mr. Stoots was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served in Vietnam. Johnny was a one-of-kind man. His door was always open, offering guidance and a hot meal to anyone in need. He truly sought the good in those around him and in doing so left a positive impact on his community. He was a loving husband, father, and pepaw.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Lona Mae Stoots, and a daughter, Carol Stoots Byrd.



He is survived by his wife of nine years, Helen Stoots; daughters, Crystal (Avery) May, Susan Stooks Douglas, and April Prescott; sons, JR Stoots and James Prescott; grandchildren, Sydney Prescott, Sabrina Prescott, Aleah Hartness, Alyssa Hartness, Roger Stoots, Brayleigh Stoots, Michael Huff, Jr., Joshua Allen Huff, Shyan Reynolds, Oliva Burton, Gracie May, Keeley May, Amber May, Lennon Lyle, and Miranda Williams; great-grandchildren, Levi Martin, Joey Reynolds, Isah Huff, Dixie Huff, Lexie Huff Hannah Louise Williams, Jake Williams, Mikayla Lyle and Braiden Lyle and one great-great-grandchild, Dominic Lyle.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 14 from 5-8 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Family Funeral Care. Interment will follow at 1:15 at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

