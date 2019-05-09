Services Canale Funeral Directors 2700 Union Avenue Extended Memphis , TN 38112 (901) 452-6400 Resources More Obituaries for John Whalen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Robert Whalen III

1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers John Robert Whalen III, 81, died peacefully surrounded by his family on May 7th after a brief illness. He was born in Memphis on November 30, 1937. He was the son of the late John R. Whalen Jr. and Lucille Stricklan Whalen. He was also preceded in death by his brother James Ferrell Whalen (Lynda) and his sister Mary Martha Whalen. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sherry Camp Whalen, his 2 children John Robert Whalen IV "Rob" (Betsy) and Claire Whalen Sullivan, along with his brother George Paul Whalen (Pat). Also surviving him are his beloved grandchildren Marshall Sullivan, Claire Sullivan, Sarah Katherine Whalen, and his 5 nieces and nephews.



Johnny graduated from Christian Brothers High School and immediately moved into his family's 3rd generation plastering business. After decades of working in many aspects of the construction industry, he was currently the owner of Sage Contractors and was in business with his son, Rob. He was a very dedicated husband and father, a devout Catholic, and loved his country serving in the Army National Guard.



As per Johnny's request, there will be a private family memorial mass.



The family requests any memorials be made to The Church Health Center or one of the donor's choice.



"Be still and know that I am with you." Psalm 46:10 Published in The Daily Memphian on May 9, 2019