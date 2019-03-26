|
John Stafford Hemmings, 75, of Collierville, passed from this life Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Baptist Hospital in Memphis.
John was born March 31, 1943, in Macon, GA to the late Frank Stafford Hemmings, Jr. and Rose Pogorzelska Hemmings. He served in the U.S. Navy, a member of the American Legion in Collierville and was retired from Instructional Development with FedEx.
Mr. Hemmings is survived by his wife; Shirley Hemmings, daughter; Donna Griffith (Shannon), son; Robert Stafford Hemmings (Teresa), four grandchildren; Michelle Smith, Kimberly Smith, Brianna Harker, and Ryan Harker.
A celebration of life memorial service will be 2:00 pm Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Collierville Funeral Home with a reception to follow.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 26, 2019
