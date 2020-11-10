John Thurrel Busby, 64, concluded a life well lived on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his home after a struggle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on January 23, 1956, to the late William and Shirley Busby in Memphis, TN.



Jonny was a life-long member of Cedar View Church, his trade was maintenance, and he worked with Bro. Herman for several years and was considered the best "Spray Man". He retired from Baptist Memorial Hospital after 27 years from a job and coworkers he loved dearly. Johnny loved fishing and enjoyed playing softball with family and friends in his pasture. He was a lefty but could bat with right or left.



At age 17 he married the love of his life, Regina Alise Baldwin. Johnny being the type of man who always appreciated a good laugh would probably tell you they met in the 4th grade but didn't get serious until the 6th grade. He will be remembered as a beloved brother, devoted husband, loving dad, and friend, but Johnny would probably say his best role he was proud of that filled his life with happiness and purpose was Papaw.



Jonny was preceded in death by his baby, Jonathan Busby; parents, William and Shirley Busby; brother, Jeff Busby; his second parents, Herman and Alise Baldwin and numerous other family members and friend who we know were there to welcome him at Heaven's gate.



He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Regina Busby; two children, Pamela Segundo (Jose), John Busby, Jr. (Krystal); three brothers, David, Paul, and Chris Busby. Johnny also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Austin, Kyle, Joseph, JoAnna, Emily, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with Memorial Celebration beginning at 11:00 am at Cedar View Baptist Church, 2841 Hwy 305 N. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery.

