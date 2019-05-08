Jon Waxler

1952 – 2019

Jon Dean Waxler, age 66, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Penny Gatewood Waxler, departed this life Tuesday evening, May 7, 2019, at his residence.



Jon was born December 17, 1952, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Homer Waxler and Ottis Russell Waxler. He received his education in the Shelby County School System and served his country in the United States Army. Jon was employed as an autobody repairman and mechanic and enjoyed fishing and camping.



Jon is survived by his wife, Penny Gatewood Waxler of Somerville, TN; five daughters, Stacey Waxler of Angleton, TX, Rhonda Zaiontz of Houston, TX, Jonie Waxler of Somerville, TN, B.J. Apgar (George Apgar) of Atlanta, GA, Susie Hartwell (Gary Hartwell II) of Bartlett, TN; two sons, Clyde Waxler of Munford, TN, Bobby McKee of Willow Springs, MO; his sister, Mary Timberman of Paradise, TX; his brother, Lenard Waxler (Heidi) of Somerville, TN; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Waxler; his sister, Carolyn Campbell; and two brothers, Ray Waxler and Terry Waxler.



