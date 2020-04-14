|
|
|
John Wear "Johnny" Starks, Jr. died peacefully at home on April 9, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. Johnny was born on November 13, 1950, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents Helen Marie Starks and John Wear Starks, Sr. He is survived by his wife Lou Ann Phillipy Starks; his daughter, Samantha Starks Stockett (Burke); stepson, Tripp Vistica; grandchildren, Charles Stockett and Ann Lillian Stockett; his sister, Vicki Starks Coffman (Steve); sister-in-law, Terri Phillipy Hale (Tom); brother-in-law, Kent Phillipy (Deena); and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Johnny was a lifelong Memphian, where he graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1968. He attended Memphis State University and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. Johnny worked for more than 30 years at Athens Distributing Company, where he later became Vice President - Athens Division. He considered them family and was forever grateful for everything they did for him.
Johnny was an avid golfer and cardplayer at Germantown Country Club for years, where he made many friends whom he loved dearly. More recently, he was a member at Ridgeway Country Club. However, being a grandfather brought the most joy to his life over the past three years.
The family would like to thank Dr. Martin J. Weiss, Dr. Kurt Tauer, and the entire staff at West Clinic Cancer Center. We would also like to thank our loving friends, Sherri and Rob Joyner, and Johnny's special caretaker, Carolyn Rushing.
The family requests memorials be sent to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, West Clinic Cancer Center, or a .
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 14, 2020