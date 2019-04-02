|
|
|
John Wesley Clay, Sr., 78 passed March 29, 2019.
Family hour, Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 9 - 10 AM. Funeral 10 AM at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Burial New Park Cemetery.
He leaves his wife, Merlene Guy Clay, daughters Regina B. Harris (Vance), Dr. Joandranett Hubbard (carl), Aretha Clay, Virginia Clay, Jacqueline Clay, Florestine Smith-Ellis (Clifton), son, John Boxdale, sisters, Pearlene Rollen, Mary Clay Vaughn (Viven), Annie White Clay, Doretha Clay-Truitt (Bobby), brothers, Earnest Clay, Jr. (Shirley), Robert Clay (Rosemary), Abraham Clay, 21 grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
JOE FORD FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 2, 2019
