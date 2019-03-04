Resources More Obituaries for John Parham Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Wilson Parham

Obituary Flowers John Wilson Parham, 83, died Feb. 25, 2019, at his home in Memphis, TN.



John grew up in Grand Junction, TN and was the son of the late Ralph and Ruth Roop Parham. John, a devoted and loving husband, was known for his easy wit, fondness of jokes and love of telling stories.



He was preceded in death by his siblings Ralph Jr. and Elizabeth.



Survivors include; his wife Jane Maynor Parham; step-daughters; Sylvia McCort (Jim), Trish Kennedy (Steve); grandchildren; Matt McCort, Shea McCort, Maggie Wagoner, Elisa Moss, Abel McCort, Phoebe Anderson; great-grandson Remington Wagoner and sister-in-law Zena Parham.



John graduated from Grand Junction High School and the University of Tennessee Knoxville with an Engineering degree. He was a member of the Naval Reserve. John spent his career as a farmer and was very active in the Grand Junction community serving as a volunteer fireman, Alderman and Hardeman County Utility board member.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to The Dementia Society of America.



Funeral Home and arrangements are pending. Family and friends will be notified at a later date. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries