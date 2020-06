John Z. Pavone1938 – 2020John Z. Pavone was born on December 31, 1938, and passed away on June 21, 2020. He was a resident of Oakland, Tennessee, and formerly of Chicago, Illinois. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.John is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy Pavone; three daughters, Brenda Cosentino (Lenny) of Fort Myers Florida, Dawn Klancic (Tony) of Chicago, IL and Wendy Lorenz (Richard) of Holt, MO; three stepchildren, James Harkins of Somerville, TN. Gene Harkins (Dorris) of Mountain Home, AR and Landon Clay of Oakland, TN; his brother, Lou Pavone (Deloris) of Chicago, IL; his sister, Mary Lia (Ralph) of Chicago, IL; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.John was also a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee, and will be greatly missed.Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.