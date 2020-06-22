Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family



1938 – 2020



John Z. Pavone was born on December 31, 1938, and passed away on June 21, 2020. He was a resident of Oakland, Tennessee, and formerly of Chicago, Illinois. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.



John is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy Pavone; three daughters, Brenda Cosentino (Lenny) of Fort Myers Florida, Dawn Klancic (Tony) of Chicago, IL and Wendy Lorenz (Richard) of Holt, MO; three stepchildren, James Harkins of Somerville, TN. Gene Harkins (Dorris) of Mountain Home, AR and Landon Clay of Oakland, TN; his brother, Lou Pavone (Deloris) of Chicago, IL; his sister, Mary Lia (Ralph) of Chicago, IL; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



John was also a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee, and will be greatly missed.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at

John Z. Pavone1938 – 2020John Z. Pavone was born on December 31, 1938, and passed away on June 21, 2020. He was a resident of Oakland, Tennessee, and formerly of Chicago, Illinois. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.John is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy Pavone; three daughters, Brenda Cosentino (Lenny) of Fort Myers Florida, Dawn Klancic (Tony) of Chicago, IL and Wendy Lorenz (Richard) of Holt, MO; three stepchildren, James Harkins of Somerville, TN. Gene Harkins (Dorris) of Mountain Home, AR and Landon Clay of Oakland, TN; his brother, Lou Pavone (Deloris) of Chicago, IL; his sister, Mary Lia (Ralph) of Chicago, IL; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.John was also a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee, and will be greatly missed.Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store