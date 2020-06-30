Johnathon Edward George, 39, passed away on June 25, 2020.



He was a fun-loving, outgoing, funny, kindhearted man who never met a stranger. He just celebrated three years sobriety.



He is survived by his boys, Jarrett, Coby, Devin, Dylan, and Colton Chance. In addition to his boys, he is survived by his mother Tina George.



Johnathon was loved by many and will be sorely missed by all.

