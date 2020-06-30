Johnathan Edward George
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johnathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnathon Edward George, 39, passed away on June 25, 2020.

He was a fun-loving, outgoing, funny, kindhearted man who never met a stranger. He just celebrated three years sobriety.

He is survived by his boys, Jarrett, Coby, Devin, Dylan, and Colton Chance. In addition to his boys, he is survived by his mother Tina George.

Johnathon was loved by many and will be sorely missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation
6000 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 685-0723
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved