Mrs. Yelvington was born on October 9, 1940, near Junction City, AR to the late John Wesley and Maudie Bell Lowrey Fletcher. She was united in marriage on June 27, 1958, to the late Wesley Henry Yelvington. Mrs. Yelvington was a homemaker and a member of Peterson Lake Baptist Church.



She is survived by her sons; David Yelvington (Cathy), Joe Yelvington (Diane), brothers; Dallas and Rex Fletcher, four grandchildren; Jessica Old, John Wesley Yelvington, Kaitlin Ellis, Lauren Yelvington, three great-grandchildren; Hudson Old, Wesley Yelvington, and Lily Ellis.



Along with her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by five brothers; Jerry, Ralph, Alton, Doug, and Jimmy Fletcher.



Funeral services will be broadcast live on Collierville Funeral Home's Facebook page at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 15, 2020. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville.



