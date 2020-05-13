Johnnie Bell (Fletcher) Yelvington
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnnie Bell Fletcher Yelvington, age 79, of Collierville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Mrs. Yelvington was born on October 9, 1940, near Junction City, AR to the late John Wesley and Maudie Bell Lowrey Fletcher. She was united in marriage on June 27, 1958, to the late Wesley Henry Yelvington. Mrs. Yelvington was a homemaker and a member of Peterson Lake Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sons; David Yelvington (Cathy), Joe Yelvington (Diane), brothers; Dallas and Rex Fletcher, four grandchildren; Jessica Old, John Wesley Yelvington, Kaitlin Ellis, Lauren Yelvington, three great-grandchildren; Hudson Old, Wesley Yelvington, and Lily Ellis.

Along with her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by five brothers; Jerry, Ralph, Alton, Doug, and Jimmy Fletcher.

Funeral services will be broadcast live on Collierville Funeral Home's Facebook page at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 15, 2020. Burial will be in Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville.

Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
9018532628
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved