, who lived life with a jovial smile, passed away on November 16, 2020 in Memphis at age 93. He was born February 17, 1927, in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana during a tornado. Growing up, Leon developed a keen sense of humor that often made him the life of any party or occasion.A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Leon is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Lawrence) Kokajko, his son, John (Nancy) Bridges, four grandchildren: Ryan (Hillary) Kokajko, Lauren (Naveen) Kokajko, Kelsey Bridges, Marissa Bridges, and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends who affectionately referred to him as "Uncle Leon."He was predeceased by the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Bridges, his siblings, Robert Bridges and Margaret Cash, and his parents, Bland and Margaret (McGowen) Bridges.During World War II, Leon left high school as a teen to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps for a brief time until the war's end. Afterwards, he returned home and completed his senior year, graduating from South Side High School. Leon was later employed by Schering-Plough as a union electrician for several decades until his retirement. He and his late wife, Betty, spent many subsequent years traveling the country, collecting Southwestern and Native American jewelry, and visiting loved ones.An avid outdoorsman, Leon enjoyed camping, gardening, fishing, hunting deer, and shooting wild turkey in time for Thanksgiving dinner. Leon was widely known to add candid wisecracks to any conversation or to simply break the ice. Well into his silver-haired 80s, Leon jested servers to card him when ordering wine, just in case he was not "of age." And as a set-up, whenever people asked how old he was, Leon would instinctively reply, "I can't remember, it changes every year!"At family gatherings, he often took the side of a child if he or she was being chided by a parent for mild antics like not eating vegetables or begging to play more games than allowed. Leon would mischievously console (and empower) upset kids with his classic mantra, "You've got rights," much to the chagrin of their parents.Always funny, and occasionally true, these Leonisms magnetically united friends, family, and strangers to remind us all to appreciate life and not to take ourselves too seriously.