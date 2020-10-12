Johnny L. Lindler, 76 of England, AR entered eternal rest at home with his loved ones by his side on Wednesday October 7, 2020. He was born July 15, 1944. Johnny (better known as "Daddy and/or Pawpaw) loved his family and loved to make people laugh. He's stories were always hilarious mainly because he could make a 10 minute story last an hour. Johnny was an over the road truck driver and a prison guard both of which he loved doing. Remembered by the handle of "Silver Fox".



He is proceeded in death by his brother Danny Lindler of Little Rock, AR son Steven Gray of England, AR, mother Emily Wright of Maumelle, AR, and his most beloved friend Jeanie McCarty.



He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Genita Lindler of England, AR, sister Judy Downs of Indiana, daughter Brandy Goodson of Cabot, AR, son Danny Lindler (fiancé Kristina Stevenson) of Daytona Beach, FL, daughter Shannon Rogers (Robbie) of Vilonia, AR, daughter Jamie Lindler of Jacksonville, AR, and daughter Amanda Gray of England, AR. Fifteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life was held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2-4 at 23 Heelstone Dr in Cabot, AR.

