Jon Mark Medlock, age 34, passed away on July 3, 2020. He was born in New Orleans, LA, but spent his childhood in Birmingham, AL, and then Bartlett, TN, where he attended elementary and middle school. He graduated from Bolton High School in 2004. After graduating he worked at lawn/home care and maintenance companies.



Mark enjoyed sports, especially Auburn football and Grizzlies basketball, movies, and music. You could ask him just about any question about college basketball or college football, and he could answer it correctly. He loved being with his friends. He was a caring, personable man and a loyal friend who would give you the shirt off his back.



Mark is survived by his parents, Jon and Denise Medlock; a brother, Matthew Medlock; a sister, Meagan Williams (Aaron); a nephew, Emerson Williams; his maternal grandparents, Shearl and Ethel Bean; three aunts, Jan Odom (Corley), Donna Thompson (Dennis), Deana Brewer (Jim); two uncles, Gary Bean (Janie), Stephen Bean (J.B.) and a host of cousins.



Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, at Family Funeral Care at 4925 Summer Avenue from 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, July 10, at Ellendale Baptist Church at 3861 Broadway Road at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Memphis Memory Gardens at 6444 Raleigh LaGrange. All friends are invited and welcome to attend.

