|
|
|
Reverend Joseph Carl Fuller, 95, of Germantown, TN passed away June 8, 2019.
Rev. Fuller has been a pastor for 65 years and served in Tennessee, Florida, and North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Rosie Fuller; and his brothers, Cecil and Pete Fuller.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Gladys Fuller; his daughter, Sandy Savage (Richard); grandchildren, Paul and Andrew Savage; great-grandchildren, Micah Rae Savage, Luke Allen Savage, Katie Elizabeth Savage; and his brother, James Fuller.
Memorials may be made to Eads Baptist Church.
Family will receive friends on Friday, June 14th, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 10, 2019
Read More