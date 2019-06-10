Home

Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Rev. Joseph Carl Fuller

Rev. Joseph Carl Fuller Obituary
Reverend Joseph Carl Fuller, 95, of Germantown, TN passed away June 8, 2019.

Rev. Fuller has been a pastor for 65 years and served in Tennessee, Florida, and North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Rosie Fuller; and his brothers, Cecil and Pete Fuller.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Gladys Fuller; his daughter, Sandy Savage (Richard); grandchildren, Paul and Andrew Savage; great-grandchildren, Micah Rae Savage, Luke Allen Savage, Katie Elizabeth Savage; and his brother, James Fuller.

Memorials may be made to Eads Baptist Church.

Family will receive friends on Friday, June 14th, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 10, 2019
