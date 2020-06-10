Joseph Edward "Eddie" Vinson, III, 73 of Lakeland, Tennessee died June 2, 2020.
Born in Memphis, Tennessee on June 3, 1946, to the late Joseph Edward & Ruth Justice Vinson; Eddie's life included being in the U.S. Army - Retired, U.S.P.S. - Retired, and is a Free & Accepted Mason at Park Avenue Lodge #362.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Helen.
Mr. Vinson is survived by his three sons, Nathan, Joseph (Lauren), and Jason (Jenny); and three grandchildren Reagan, Eli, and Kenner. His memory also lives on in the hearts of the many he cared so deeply as they cared for him.
Family and friends will gather on Thursday, the 18th of June from six o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening for sharing stories, memories, and refreshments. Funeral services concluding with military honors will be Friday, the 19th of June beginning at half past noon. Burial will follow via procession to the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Jason Hall of Arkansas will lead the day's services.
Honorariums in Eddie's remembrance may be submitted to the Shelby County Veteran's Court Foundation at https://www.thescvcf.org/.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 10, 2020.