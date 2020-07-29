Joseph H. Gardner, Jr. passed away on July 27, 2020 at the age of 84.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betsy (Mary Elizabeth) Harvey Gardner of Bartlett, TN. He is also survived by 2 daughters, Cheryle Day and her husband Terry and Cindy Marlar and her husband Dennis. Also, he is survived by 3 grandchildren: Janet Kincheloe and her husband Joey; Lisa Wiggington and her husband Ryan, and Philip Day and his wife Kerri. He also leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Gardner was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Houston Gardner, Sr. and Percy Gardner as well as one brother, Samuel Gardner and two sisters, Sarah Bond and Mary Jo Earwood. Also preceding him in death is one grandson, Gregory Marlar.
Joe was born in Rosedale, Mississippi on February 3, 1936. He moved to Covington, Tennessee during his childhood years. While attending Byars Hall High School in Covington, he excelled in basketball and football. While attending Covington Church of Christ, he met his future bride, Betsy. After graduating from Byars Hall, he attended Harding College in Arkansas followed by Abilene College in Texas. After he and Betsy married on August 31, 1956, they moved to Memphis to begin working and raising a family. Joe was a plumbing wholesale manufacturing representative with Central Supply Co., Central Sales Co., and Cook Sales. He and his family attended Gragg Ave. Church of Christ for many years during which time he served as a deacon, an elder, and a beloved song leader. In later years, Joe and Betsy attended Stage Road Church of Christ and Berclair Church of Christ.
Joe enjoyed living on their acreage in Bartlett and riding his John Deere tractor. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He loved to go to St. Louis and see the Cardinals play. He was also a fan of the Memphis University basketball team. For many years, he bowled at Imperial Bowling Lanes in the Lumberman's Bowling League. He also enjoyed working with the Kiwanis Club. Joe was an active church member and could often be found visiting those who were in the hospital or shut-in at home. He loved camping with family and friends, playing card games, congregational singing, and spending time with his family, especially the Harvey family semi-annual reunion at Natchez Trace State Park.
Joe will be fondly remembered as a loving Christian husband and father. The family will have a private graveside service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com
for the Gardner family.