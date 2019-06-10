Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Huber Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph "Sepp" Huber

Obituary Flowers Joseph "Sepp" Huber passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019. Sepp was born and raised in Munich Germany. He lived there with his family until 1955. He then moved to Memphis as his sister had settled here with her husband. He married the love of his life, Betty Moore, in 1958. They lived in Southeast Memphis where they raised their two children Eric and Lynda. They lived in Memphis for 30 years.



Having had a background in Germany in metal and iron works, Sepp soon became accomplished in sheet metal and sign building. He was instrumental in designing and building the prototype of the first Holiday Inn sign at Cummings Sign Co. where he was employed for 30 years.



After playing soccer in Germany and having a deep interest in sports, Sepp was key and instrumental in starting the first youth Soccer program in Memphis, the Southeast Memphis Soccer Association or SEMSA in 1969. He then formed the first club soccer in Tennessee, First Memphis Soccer Club in 1973. He was the first Youth State coach. In 1976, he became the first college varsity soccer coach for Southwestern in Memphis, which later became Rhodes College. Sepp coached at Rhodes for 14 years and is in the Hall of fame there. A scoreboard is erected there in his honor. He was also involved in Olympic Development.



Sepp and Betty later moved to Southaven, MS where they owned Tri-State Signs, a successful family business with Eric and Lynda. Many signs you see every day around the city were built there.



In over sixty years of marriage to Betty, Sepp really enjoyed time with friends and such a close family. He loved to travel, go hiking, swim in his pool and keep a beautiful yard and home. The family took many camping trips together. He always loved to see his Bayern Munich games, World Cup games and proud of his role in the spread of soccer in the area and the U.S. If you know Sepp too, you know how much he loved Germany and his German heritage.



Sepp is survived by his wife Betty, a son, Eric Huber and his wife Rhonda, a daughter Lynda Huber Davis, his grandsons, Nicholas Matlock (Maddie), Justin Huber (Danielle), Jesse Davis and David Huber (Bethany) and four great-grandchildren, Laura Huber, Mia Huber, Cora Ros' Huber and Olivia Heine. He also leaves his two brothers, Fritz Huber and family of Sacramento, CA and Peter Leitl and family of Sweden.



He was preceded in death by his father and beloved mother of Germany and his sister, Josephine Buckler and brother in law, Joe of Memphis, TN.



A gathering of Friends and Family for "Sepp" will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119, followed by a celebration of life service from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Huber family. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 10, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.